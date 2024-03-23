Police bust 1 000+ drug dealers in Bulawayo

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE intensified anti-drug operation by police in Bulawayo has resulted in the arrest of 1 500 individuals linked to the illicit drug and substance abuse network for a period of about one year.

Since the launch of the anti-drug campaign last year, police have implemented several measures to curb the trading and use of drugs by creating vanguards such as whistleblowers in communities to alert law enforcement agents of any suspicious criminal behaviour.

According to a police report, the greater portion of the arrests involve youths while a lesser number is made up of suppliers.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the city is handling the drug situation with the seriousness it deserves, adding that police efforts were yielding positive results.

He said the arrests were done from February 2023 to February this year, under the ongoing operation “No to drugs and substance abuse.”

Already, the Government has taken a tough stance against the issue of drug and substance abuse, which has become a major cause for concern across the country and Bulawayo in particular, which is regarded as a transit city.

“Riding on the strength of collaborative efforts, all stakeholder approaches are very key in managing drug and substance abuse cases.

“It is, however, saddening that while the youth are abusing these drugs, which are being manufactured, trafficked and traded in our communities, it will be under everyone’s watch,” said Insp Ncube.

He said police are currently working on cutting the supply chain network by deploying sniffer dogs at ports of entry to detect contraband as it gets into the country from external sources.