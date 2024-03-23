Buhlungu’s lifelong dedication to empowering women

Mbulelo Mpofu recently in Harare

SIBONOKUHLE Buhlungu, a determined woman hailing from the heart of Ntabazinduna Flats in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, has emerged as a luminary for women’s empowerment.

Her formative years, rich with familial bonds, the pursuit of knowledge, and self-development, have laid the foundation for her commitment to uplifting women in her community and beyond. Buhlungu’s life is a testament to the power of nurturing environments in shaping leaders who are dedicated to fostering positive change.

“Growing up, I always had a drive to make a positive impact. While I may not have envisioned the exact path I would take, I had a strong belief in my ability to conquer challenges and create change. My determination and ambition have guided me to the stage I’m at today. I had an amazing support system from my family to Mzilikazi Methodist Church that cheered me on at Sunday School and the leaders from civil society in Bulawayo including Qhubani Moyo, Godwin Phiri and Zifiso Masiye who trusted me with a board leadership role at a tender age. From then, my journey has been nothing but amazing. I have seen God’s grace through it all,” she said.

Buhlungu’s education at Mzilikazi Primary School ignited her lifelong passion for social change. Demonstrating leadership from an early age, she held the position of head girl throughout her primary and secondary education, culminating in her groundbreaking role as the first child parliamentarian from Sobukhazi High School.

Without a predetermined path but armed with a fervent desire to effect positive change, Buhlungu found strength and encouragement in her family’s support and the spiritual guidance from her regular attendance at the Mzilikazi Methodist Church’s Sunday School.

The inception of the Empowered Women Group, Buhlungu’s brainchild, was a direct result of her commitment to women’s empowerment.

Leveraging the entrepreneurial skills she honed while selling vegetables with her father, Buhlungu crafted bespoke programmes and offered mentorship, steering countless women towards success.

Under her stewardship, the Empowered Women Group has seen a multitude of women flourish, thanks to the organisation’s robust support and guidance.

During the celebration of Women’s Month, Buhlungu resonates deeply with the theme “Inspire Inclusion,” advocating for the critical need for inclusivity and the empowerment of women to ensure they are neither overlooked nor marginalised.

“The theme holds great personal significance to me. It emphasises the importance of inclusivity and ensuring that women are not left behind or marginalised. It means providing equal opportunities, representation and support for women in all areas of life, including education, employment, leadership and decision-making,” she said.

Through her experiences with Empowered Women, Buhlungu has distilled essential wisdom in the business arena. She’s learned that fostering collaboration, expanding networks and nurturing a supportive environment are pivotal for women entrepreneurs.

Buhlungu acknowledges the profound influence of dynamic leadership, the critical role of mentorship and the imperative to weave social impact into the fabric of enduring business ventures.

Confronted with the question of women’s most pressing need, Buhlungu underscores the importance of holistic empowerment, advocating for a multifaceted approach that addresses both personal growth and professional development.

“The greatest need among women is comprehensive empowerment that addresses the multidimensional challenges they face. This includes access to quality education, financial resources, mentorship and opportunities for skills development and capacity building. Additionally, creating an enabling environment that supports work-life balance, addresses gender biases and promotes equal representation is crucial. Meeting these needs requires a collective effort from governments, organisations and society as a whole to create an inclusive and empowering ecosystem for women.

“Through my experience with Empowered Women, I have learned invaluable lessons about business. I understand the importance of collaboration, networking and providing a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs. I have gained insights into effective leadership, the power of mentorship and the significance of creating sustainable business models that prioritise social impact.

Buhlungu’s evolution from a determined young girl into a venerated champion of women’s empowerment is nothing short of remarkable. Her organisation has been a catalyst for change, empowering a multitude of women to achieve their potential and surmount obstacles.

Her influence has escalated to national acclaim as she joined the Zimbabwean delegation to the 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) in New York, the United Nations’ premier conference on gender equality and women’s rights. The event, which concluded on March 22, operated under the theme “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.”

Buhlungu’s participation is marked by her eagerness to engage with international policymakers, exchange insights and contribute to pivotal dialogues on advancing women’s empowerment. As a voice for the women she advocates for, Buhlungu is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

“I was incredibly excited to be part of the delegation to the UN Women’s Conference. The opportunity to engage with global leaders, share experiences and contribute to discussions on women empowerment was a significant milestone,” she said.

With varied portfolios with Mothers of Special Heroes (MOSH) Trust, Loving Hands, #Whispers, Education Coalition of Zimbabwe, Buhlungu is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to stand as a warrior for social and economic change.