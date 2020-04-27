Facebook expands Covid-19 Information Center to Zimbabwe, 23 more African countries

Business Reporter

INTERNATIONAL technology firm, Facebook (www.Facebook.com) would be launching its Coronavirus (Covid-19) Information Centre in Zimbabwe and 23 other African countries so as to keep communities informed about the deadly pandemic.

The Coronavirus Information Center is part of the global company’s ongoing commitment alongside governments to empowering people around the world with timely and accurate news from trusted health authorities. In a latest statement, Facebook said its Coronavirus Information Center is featured at the top of news feed and provides a central place for people to keep informed about the pandemic.

The platform includes real-time updates from national official sources, regional and global organizations such as the African Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as well as helpful resources – articles, videos and posts – and tips about social distancing and preventing the spread of Covid-19.

As such the company said Facebook users could opt-into the information center to get notifications and see updates in their news feed from official government, regional or global health authorities.

Facebook’s director of public policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye, commented: “Facebook is supporting the public health community’s work across the world to keep all communities informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are happy to provide nearly every country in Sub-Saharan Africa with its own Information Center so people across the continent have a central place to find authoritative information around Covid-19.”

In addition to Zimbabwe, the new countries where Facebook would be launching the Coronavirus Information Center are: Botswana, Burundi, CentralAfrican Republic, Comoros, Congo, Djibouti, EquatorialGuinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, SaoTome and Principe, SierraLeone, SouthSudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The Coronavirus Information Center is already in place in the other sub-Sahara African countries: such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, the DRC and Togo