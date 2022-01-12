Family Faith releases 5th album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

GOSPEL group, Family Faith has released its fifth album.

The 11-track album titled Touch of Grace is dedicated to a vast number of people who have contributed to the group over the years.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the group’s founder, Rodgers D. Manungo shed light on how the album came about.

“This album is dedicated to our departed ones whom we loved and had a relationship with, including our former producer, the late Joe Maseko. Despite such losses, our group is thankful to Christ who was crucified but rose from the grave,” is how Mr Manungo would describe it.

Made up of over 20 individuals, the group values unity and has in the past grown from a mere few Solusi University students to what it is today. The album which was produced by veteran gospel singer Velaphi “VG” Gumbo and Simba Kodzai boasts multi-lingual songs.

Some of the songs in the album include, Jerusalem, All the pain, Touch of Grace and Hold my hand. Mr Manungo also took time to identify some of the challenges that the group has faced over the 15 years in service. “As is the norm with the entertainment industry in Zimbabwe, piracy is rife and its monstrosity has been felt. We have recorded quite a number of albums but we have nothing to show for it, except the discs. We have not economically gained from the albums and DVD we have done,” lamented Mr. Manungo.

The group promised more songs this year to solidify its presence in Matabeleland’s gospel scene. – @eMKlass_49