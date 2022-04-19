Fans’ reactions to Independence Cup final

The blockbuster Independence Cup between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium was met with mixed reactions, with some fans calling for tournament organisers to consider involving more teams.

Highlanders won the 2022 Independence Cup on Monday after beating Dynamos 1-0, courtesy of a Stanley Ngala goal in the 55th minute.

The fans feel at least the top eight in the Premier Soccer League should eliminate each other, with the best two clashing on Independence Day.

However, some fans were happy with both teams’ display and partly blamed referee Arnold Ncube for almost ruining the epic tie.

Below are some of the fans’ views:

Nqobile Ngulube: The match brought back the yesteryear top of the shelf performance between the two Zimbabwean giants. The standard might have dropped compared to the past, but yesterday’s match was worth watching and if the two teams continue with that display, we have something to expect that will bring back the fans and corporate world to domestic football. The match officials were also good.

Noah Mpofu: The match was evenly balanced except for Dynamos’ lack of sportsmanship.

Last Mhofu: The quality and standard of local football has been reduced to a boozers’ league standards largely due to this hand pick of Sakunda teams. There is never competition, all independent Zimbabwe teams were supposed to participate and the best two would have given us a better game.

Lindani Khabazela: The game wasn’t exciting much and maybe it’s been long without these teams facing each other.

Chicco: To me it must not only be between Dynamos and Highlanders. I believe all teams, even starting from Division 2, should be included. It is not only Dynamos and Highlanders fans who celebrate Independence Day.

Moses Maringereni: The Independence Cup has everything to become one of the biggest trophies on the calendar. My worry is on the traditional setup of automatic qualification for Dynamos and Highlanders. It excludes a lot of talent and quality. I suggest qualification be based on performance from the previous or current season. For example, a knockout of the top 8.

Odecious Marowa, former ZBC Sportnet match day commentator and analyst: Look, it was not one of the most exciting matches. The quality is a bit grey and a bit dull. Maybe it’s the nature of our current football; maybe it’s the pressure of both coaches at such big clubs whose play is result oriented. Maybe the coaches are trying to strike a balance between pretty football, winning and securing their jobs.

But the positive was a bumper crowd. Maybe the players need fans back to spur them to enjoy the game. Let’s not underestimate the role fans play in football. Let’s hope for the better and not be negative.

Nkosi Sibanda: There was too much tension and unnecessary fighting that spoiled an otherwise blockbuster of an encounter. We’re happy Bosso won, but as for advertising the game to those who were there for the first time, it failed.

Thomas Mangwiro Nenge: The expectations were high and the venue being Barbourfields Stadium, it was expected that tensions would grip the players. With DeMbare on top of the log and Bosso in an unexpected 10th on the PSL table, there was always going to be that approach of smash and grab. The crowd in such matches tend to electrify the environment and the players look for that goal that will win the match. So, by all standards, that was a good match. The centre referee failed to take control of the match, hence those incidences we witnessed. The digital era will give us a chance to deal with some cases like the (Shadrack) Nyahwa and (Nqobizitha) Masuku incidences. PSL should come out and impose penalties on both.

Kelvin Sungiso: I feel we are still lagging behind in terms of sportsmanship, fair play and preparedness in terms of technology advancements. Our match officials are not up to task in terms of sporting unsportsmanlike behaviour from our players. There’s a need to speed up coverage from all angles of the field and the terraces because the game needs to be a safe place for both the players and supporters.

Arthur Maphosa: I loved the passion shown by both sets of players. The emotions reminded me of yesteryear clashes when Madinda Ndlovu would cry after a loss. Moses Chunga would show the same emotions. This alone brought out the best football from the two teams. The red card shown to Nyahwa was correct, but I loved the commitment and hunger shown by this boy.

Kudos to both sets of players.

Vulindlela Spartacus Moyo: The cup final was well sponsored; the players were motivated by the big financial benefits that were on offer. I also feel football in Zimbabwe is too expensive for fans considering that the fans are the ones sponsoring the league and clubs through gate charges. PSL should also look for serious sponsors not donors.

Shelton Chiuswa: The game was just bad. Standards have gone down and the scary part is that DeMbare is on top of the Premiership. With such quality, we are brewing bad football at the expense of winning.

Dumisani Gumpo: It was a good game of football; the atmosphere was electric. The low definitely must be the fighting by the players; it tends to incite fans also.

Thobela MaNcube: The match was indeed a blockbuster although I felt it was an emotional game. Dynamos showed high levels of indiscipline and officiating was a cause for concern. Personally, I think as a nation our football standards are below par. A lot needs to be done in order for the game to be a marvel to watch. To most of us, Highlanders is more of a culture hence we will always follow them no matter what.

Mathias Taderera, chairman Dynamos Bulawayo Metro Supporters Association

The atmosphere was splendid. Both teams’ supporters came in their numbers. The players tried their level best to live up to expectations. Some of the players were playing for the first time before such a big crowd, hence they had crowd phobia. The quality of Zimbabwe football has not changed that much. However, the quality of refereeing needs to change to match international standards. The throwing of water bottles in the stadium must not happen. We need to keep educating our supporters not to show their frustration by throwing missiles on the pitch.

Coach Makhaya, sports scientist: The match was full of passion and aggression because of the crowd behind the two teams. However, the quality of football played still leaves a lot to be desired, as both teams are dominated by average players. Highlanders’ players look like body builders, not athletic footballers, hence they were always second on the ball (stiff and rigid). DeMbare still plays one type of football and constantly lost the ball unnecessarily.