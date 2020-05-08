FC Platinum send warning to rivals

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

REIGNING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum have sent out a chilling warning to their challengers that they intend grabbing every silverware on offer this season, including the Premiership title.

The Zvishavane-based side already has one trophy in its cabinet, the Castle Challenge Cup, after they beat Highlanders 2-0 in what was meant to be the 2020 Premiership season opener in March before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a halt of gatherings and all sporting activities.

There is now a growing indication that the season will kick off in August, making Zimbabwe align its football season with the rest of the world.

FC Platinum head coach Pieter de Jongh said while his primary concern now was the health and safety of everyone, once the season gets underway, his charges will be targeting at nothing other than a clean sweep of all silverware and doing well in the Total Caf Champions League.

“Most important now is the health of everyone. When the league starts, my target is to win everything, although it’s not easy. We have to defend the league title, win the Chibuku Super Cup and (get) results in the Caf Champions League,” wrote De Jongh on Twitter.

The Dutchman’s first coaching job in Zimbabwe was with Highlanders before he joined Pure Platinum Play following the expiry of his four-month contract in December last year.

The switch caught many within Highlanders by surprise, as the gaffer had initially indicated that he would extend his stay at Bosso the moment he returned from the Christmas holiday in Holland.

Responding to a question on why he eventually decided to dump Highlanders, De Jongh said his reasons would be explained in a book he is penning.

“A book is coming where I will explain everything,” he wrote.

Bosso have since replaced him with Mark Harrison from the United Kingdom.