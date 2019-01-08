FCP switch base to Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE Total Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum come to Bulawayo today to continue with their Saturday match preparations as calls for football fans from all walks of life to fill up Barbourfields Stadium and rally behind the home team get louder.

FC Platinum take on South African giants Orlando Pirates in their Group B encounter in which the cheapest ticket for the rest of the ground will be $5 while those who will seat on the wings will part with $10 with VIP costing $20.

“The team leaves for Bulawayo tomorrow (today) and will be based there until the big match on Saturday. We will advise of the training itinerary once there,” said the club’s media relations officer Chido Chizondo.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo giants Highlanders have called on the fans to fill up Emagumeni on Saturday to enjoy the game of football.

“Let’s come in numbers and enjoy the game of football as Champions <https://twitter.com/FCPlatinum> FC Platinum lock horns with Orlando Pirates in a CAF Champions League group stage match set for Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday. Be there when it happens! Don’t miss out! #FillUpBF <https://twitter.com/hashtag/FillUpBF?src=hash>,” the club posted on their macro blogging site Twitter.

Warriors and Dynamos cheerleader Chris Romario Musekiwa said it was their obligation to mobilise fans to come and rally behind the Zimbabwean representatives and rise above local club affiliation.

“The big match is upon us on Saturday as FC Platinum takes Orlando Pirates head on at Barbourfields Stadium in a CAF Champions League first group match. As national cheerleaders it’s our obligation to mobilise fans to come and rally our Zimbabwe representatives as they clash against the South African giants. It’s beyond club affiliation, our national pride is at stake when it comes to this stage of the game. We are calling on football supporters from all corners of the country to come in their numbers and fill up BF. Let’s create a carnival atmosphere to ensure FC Platinum prevails.

“Players must avoid seeking personal glory, it’s time to work like a well oiled machine as it is only through team effort that we can get the desired results,” said Musekiwa.

Mapeza welcomes back defender Kevin Moyo who missed the last three matches against Cnaps as well as AS Otoho due to an injury which he picked up in the lastgame of the season against Triangle United.

“He is now training with the team,” said Mapeza.