Field day, mining awards to mark YMF 13th anniversary

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

ALL is set for the Young Miners Federation (YMF) will hold a field day in Mberengwa where outstanding young miners will receive awards as part of commemorating the organization’s 13 years in existence.

Formed in 2010 as a way of empowering young miners in the mining industry, the organization has over the years grown to become one of the major players in the growth of the mining sector in the country.

As part of its 13th anniversary celebrations, miners from across the country will converge at Clifton 15 Gold Mine, in Mberengwa on 17 June 2023 where a field day will be held before excelling young miners are honoured.

Co-founder and chief executive officer, Mr Payne Kupfuwa, said the field day is meant to bring together various stakeholders from the mining industry to share ideas and exchange notes on ways to grow the mining industry in the country.

“The whole idea behind the field day is to re-write and re-define the small-scale mining narrative by encouraging Young Miners to formalize and professionalize their mining operations in view of upgrading and upscaling these projects creating more formal employment in the process,” said Mr Kupfuwa.

Held under the theme: “Young Miners leaving no one and no place behind towards a sustainable US$12 billion mining economy”, the event is expected to bring in various stakeholders in the mining sector.

“This theme dovetails well with the attainment of an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society target by 2030. So, it is a platform to network and exchange notes on how we formalize and regularize our mining operations towards the attainment of that vision,” he said.

The awards, Mr Kupfuwa said, are meant to recognize outstanding young miners as well as service providers and organizations, which are championing formalization and professionalization of small-scale miners.

“The Young Miners Excellence awards will be based on how a mine has been formalized since its establishment and how the young miner has been conducting responsible mining and displaying professionalism at the mine and productivity as a key element as well,” said Mr Kupfuwa.

The event is also meant to motivate other young miners on the importance of formalizing and regularizing their operations and boosting productivity.

Various young miners from across the country and mining stakeholders are expected to attend the function.