First Family Cast their Votes

23 Aug, 2023 - 10:08 0 Views
First Family Cast their Votes

The Chronicle

Zvamaida Murwira in Kwekwe

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa have this morning cast their votes at Sherwood primary school polling Station in Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency where he expressed optimism that he will win the election.

Briefing journalists soon after casting his vote, President Mnangagwa who is the Zanu PF presidential candidate said by casting his vote, he was discharging his duty as a citizen to determine who will be the President of the country.

“I have done my duty as a citizen of the country to decide who should be the President of this country, I have made a decision that I know him,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the level of interest in elections continues to grow compared to past years as evidenced by a surge in registered voters this time around.

 “This time around there has been more awareness than in the past, there has been high turnout this time around, we now have more than 6 million registered voters, last time we had about 5 million, so we have one and half million more,

We shall have a high turnout this time around and I think this time around there was a huge publicity most of people even our younger generation are very interested in casting their votes because I have seen in the media that for the first time (they are saying) we want to show that we also have rights and make our decision which is very good,” said President Mnangagwa.

#Chirumhanzu Zibagwe#Midlands province# ZimElection 2023

