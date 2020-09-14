Five arrested for stocktheft

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE people have been arrested for snaring and killing two heifers worth $307 100 before selling the meat to members of the public in Bulawayo.

The five include Mary Goto aged 51 from Block 52/1626 Mpopoma suburb who was selling the meat.

Police got a tip off from a concerned resident who said he suspected that Goto was selling stolen meat from her home.

Goto was also found in possession of two skins and carcasses stashed behind her toilet and upon interrogation she implicated her four colleagues.

One of them is Biona Moyo, a 24-year-old taxi driver who transported the two heifers using a Blue Honda Fit after the commission of the crime.

Police also arrested Bonani Moyo whose age was not given from Bubi district, Clement Muzangwa 44 from 61867 Pelandaba and Wonder Sibanda.

Further investigations revealed that Sibanda was on the police wanted list for theft of copper cables.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two heifers were stolen from Cloft Farm near the Khami Prison Complex.

He said the five confessed to using wire snares to trap the animals on September 9 before carrying the meat to Mpopoma from where it was sold.

“Police are investigating a case of stock theft which occurred in Cloft farm after Khami Prison Complex. Our West district crack team received information that Goto was selling beef at her place of residence suspected to be stolen,” he said.

Insp Ncube added that the crack team then made surveillance at the address where they also found Muzangwa.

“Upon interviewing him, he mentioned that he had come to collect money for two beasts which he left around 4AM the same day together with Biona Moyo. The team searched the house and recovered two carcases, two skins which were stashed in sacks and hidden behind Mary Goto’s toilet,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the team proceeded to house number 2407 Magwegwe and arrested Biona Moyo and Bonani Moyo who implicated Wonder Sibanda.

“The accused persons were interrogated and they revealed that on September 9 at 23.50 they went to plot 1 Cloft Farm after Khami Prison where they trapped two heifers using wire snares. They drove them a few kilometers from the farm and slaughtered them using an axe before carrying the carcasses using a Blue Honda Fit used by Biona Moyo for business,” added Insp Ncube.

The complainant was informed and filed an official report and the total value stolen is ZWL$307 100.

”Police are appealing to members of the public to brand their livestock as this will aid them in positively identifying their beasts in the event of stock theft. We would also like to express our appreciation to members of the public for their unrelenting support in giving tips that lead to the arrest of criminals,” said Insp Ncube.

