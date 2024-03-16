Five die in head-on collision

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FIVE people were killed in a road traffic accident at the 191km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred around 3 pm on Friday in a hard collision between a Homan Sino truck and a Toyota Aqua vehicle.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for postmortem to Kwekwe General Hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which five people were killed when a Homan Sino truck with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Aqua vehicle with four passengers on board at the 191-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 15/03/24 at around 1500 hours. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for post-mortem,” reads the statement.