Five die in road accident

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

FIVE people died on the spot while three others were seriously injured when a vehicle they traveling in was involved in an accident along the Harare-Masvingo road on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed the accident which happened on the 159km peg at around 1pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred when the driver of a Mitsubishi Canter that was going towards Masvingo with two passengers on board burst a front tyre resulting in a head on collision with another vehicle going the opposite direction.

“A driver who was driving a Mitsubishi Canter registration number AFV 0664 due south towards Masvingo with two passengers on board had a front right tyre burst, lost control of the vehicle and encroached onto the opposite lane where he had a head-on collision with another motorist who was driving an unregistered Mazda Familiar motor vehicle due north towards Harare with four passengers on board, ” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said all people who were in the Mazda Familiar died on the spot.

The other casualty was from the Mitsubishi Canter.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Chivhu general Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were also rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said investigations are underway to establish circumstances around the accident.