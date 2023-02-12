Palace Football Club dare to dream

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NEW HIV Prevention Soccer League side Palace Football League are dreaming of winning the 2023 league campaign in their maiden season.

The HIV PSL is a community-based league that seeks to spread the awareness of HIV and deviant behaviours through football.

The league which was launched in 2016 has a partnership with the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council, Population Services International, Position Living Association of Zimbabwe, Matabeleland Aids Council, Builders International, Dot Youth, and World Vision.

The league has been running for years now and teams that play in the league include Highlanders Supporters, Dynamos Supporters, ZPC Bulawayo Roil FC and now Palace Hotel FC.

Head coach for the side Blessing Marangwanda said with the support they have been promised by their sponsor they are gunning for the league title.

“Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa adopted a social team formally named FC Chelsea based in Magwegwe, and the team is now called Palace FC. He has pledged to sponsor the team and the team. We are excited to be part of this project. We have a good side that has a mixture of youth and experience which l am confident will do well,” said Marangwanda.

Marangwanda was head coach at defending Champions Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter last season and his addition to Palace is a clear indication that the team is aiming to win the league. Cliff Nyakutsikwa is the side’s technical advisor.

Palace sent warning shots to other teams in the league after they beat Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter 3-1 in a friendly at the weekend.

The HIV Prevention League will get the 2023 campaign underway with a Charity Shield tournament which will run for three weeks starting this coming weekend. The tournament will run for three weeks before the proper league start. – @innocentskizoe