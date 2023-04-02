Fondation donates to Emthunzini Wethemba

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

GOOD Hope Foundation has donated goods worth more than US$300 to Emthunzini Wethemba orphanage home in Bulawayo.

The donation consisted of macaroni, meal mealie, sugar, rice, biscuits, cooking oil among others.

The Foundation also donated stationery for next term.

There was also ice cream for the children and foundation members played with them different games with them.

One of the organisation’s members Miss Kimberly Mazhambe (17) said the organisation consists of Petra College and Dominican Covenant pupils.

She said they decided to donate after they realised that some children at orphanages do not get much of the things Foundation members get.

“It was an idea that only came to us during one of our chill-outs with my friends. When we realised it could work, we started getting donations from our family members and friends. Because we thought the children were a big group, we bought them a lot of food parcels but we were surprised to learn that they are less than 20 children. We hope this food will go a long way in assisting them for the next few months and this is just the beginning of the many visits we are going to be doing,” said Miss Mazhambe.

Miss Chengetai Chinheme said they are very happy that they managed to donate despite some of the challenges they came across.

Rev Newman Kolobe who is in charge of the orphanage said they are very grateful for the donation because getting things like milk for the children and stationary is sometimes hard.

“The children are also very happy with the donation they got. We hope to see more of such donations and whatever help we can get,” he said.

@flora_sibanda