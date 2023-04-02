Church Government partnership key in developing country

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

THE church is integral in the development of Zimbabwe and has been urged to vote for President Mnangagwa to continue his good works as the country heads to a plebiscite later this year.

This was said by Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo during Archbishop Mzamani Mpofu’s ordination ceremony held at koBadala in Inyathi, Bubi district on 1 April.

The event was held at Holiness Apostolic Church, an affiliate of Council of Churches in Africa (CCA).

Holiness Apostolic Church in Inyathi has over 300 congregates, but the church has 15 branches totalling over 1 000 members dotted around the country with some in South Africa and Botswana.

Present at the ceremony were Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, the Member of Parliament for Bubi Cde Sonny Mguni, MP for Umguza (proportional representation) Cde Elizabeth Masuku and CCA founding President Dr Rocky Moyo and senior officials from the ruling Zanu-PF.

Hundreds of church members and other church representatives gathered to witness the ordination of Archbishop Mpofu celebrating the day through song and dance.

The Ceremony was headed by Dr Moyo of CCA who said a church leader does not ordain themselves.

He said soon, his organisation will be going to churches to vet leaders who have ordained themselves.

“There are many false prophets in the country destroying the church and society. We shall be going around vetting. All prophets shall be given a letter from us as an organisation and we test you. No one ordains themselves he has to be tested he must be vetted if someone is doing such they are wrong,” said Dr Moyo.

He said fake pastors and prophets have caused splits in churches and are the chief abusers of women and children under the guise of being ministers of the word.

Dr Moyo the church also wants mines, land and other developmental programmes so that they help improve the livelihoods of congregates and society as a whole.

He said it waa important for the church to work with Government that was put in place by God.

Thereafter he took anointing oil and poured it on Archbishop Mpofu, his wife Deliwe and his Bishops, pastors and church elders.

Newly ordained Archbishop Mzamani Mpofu said he was happy that the day had come for him to take up the robes of his new role.

“This is a great day and I’m happy that i have been ordained under the law and set an example to others. My hope is that the church grows further in Zimbabwe and beyond,” said Archbishop Mpofu.

Minister Moyo encouraged church members to register to vote.

“This year our target for the President is for him to get five million votes. And we implore you as bishops and pastors at churches to encourage your flock to register to vote. There will be a mop up exercise that is coming and it will be hassle free, so take your children and they get birth certificates and identification cards and they register to vote” said Minister Moyo.

He said President Mnangagwa was God sent and as such the church should vote for him in the next elections.

He said in the past five years in power President Mnangagwa has achieved a lot such as the Unit 7 and 8 Hwange expansion, Lake Gwayi Shangani which will be completed in June, various Irrigation schemes and opened the mining sector.

“We were given President Mnangagwa by God. If in 1980 we had President Mnangagwa at the helm as a country we would be far. In four years he has changed a lot of things. There’s fuel, food and in Matabeleland North President Mnangagwa has opened up the mining sector for us the black people.

“Even churches can apply for claims and you should do so and we facilitate and churches get into mining. As long as you use proper channels, you’ll get stands and claims as the church,” said Minister Moyo.

Minister Moyo said Government was fully behind churches and would gladly facilitate land for them to build places of worship.