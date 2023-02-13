Breaking News
Former InformationMinister Mushohwe dies

Former InformationMinister Mushohwe dies

Former InformationMinister Mushohwe dies

13 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The late Dr Christopher Mushohwe

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

FORMER Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Dr Chris Mushohwe has died.

Dr Mushohwe was the executive director of the Presidential and National Scholarships Programme.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mnangagwa confirmed the development.

“We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushohwe. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” posted Mr Mangwana on social media platform Twitter.

Further details relating to his death have not been revealed.

