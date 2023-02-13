Former InformationMinister Mushohwe dies

Chronicle Reporter

FORMER Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Dr Chris Mushohwe has died.

Dr Mushohwe was the executive director of the Presidential and National Scholarships Programme.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mnangagwa confirmed the development.

“We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushohwe. May His Soul Rest In Peace,” posted Mr Mangwana on social media platform Twitter.

Further details relating to his death have not been revealed.