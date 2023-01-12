Former Tuskers player Fuzwayo was involved in a hit and run, family claims

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE late former Tuskers player Mduduzi Fuzwayo who passed away on Sunday morning is said to have been involved in a hit and run incident according to his family members.

“Zuf” as he was affectionately known is said to have been robbed, after he was hit from the back and left for dead in a pool of water by the perpetrators who remain at large on the night of the tragic incident.

“We believe an accident happens by mistake yet what happened to Mdu was a deliberate act done by someone or some people. Someone out there knows something, someone saw something” said family spokesperson Mzingaye Fuzwayo.

The late Fuzwayo had separated with his friends and was headed home when the unfortunate incident took place, his body was found along 12th avenue. Also, nothing of his was found on him, his belongings (cell phone and wallet) were taken thus a sign of a robbery.

“We are told that the area (where he was found), baningi (many) have been robbed by these Honda Fit guys that ferry people, that could have been his possible demise as well but the injuries then speak otherwise,” said the family spokesperson.

The 36-years old Fuzwayo who was a right-handed batsman and leg spin bowler managed to play three first class matches for Tuskers in 2017 before an ankle injury brought his career to a premature end. He ventured into coaching where he took charge of Petra High School first team for a couple of years.

Born on December 22 1986, Fuzwayo fell in love with the game at a young age at primary school. He attended Greenfield Primary School before moving to Henry Low Primary School. For his senior education, he was at Milton Boys High and Christian Brothers College (CBC) where he represented the latter at Under-16 level.

The family is appealing to members of the public who may have seen or know what happened on the night of the incident to come forward and report at their nearest police station in order to resolve the painful feelings the death has created. “Help us find the truth and find closure from a traumatic experience on such a loving soul, please siyacela (we plead with you),” said Mzingwaye Fuzwayo.

The funeral for the late Fuzwayo is taking place today with the proceedings starting at his home in Montrose before he is laid to rest at Mvutshwa Cemetery. – @brandon_malvin