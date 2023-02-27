Breaking News
Nust reverts to 2022 fee structure following ...

Nust reverts to 2022 fee structure following ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Founders High School pupil killer remanded in custody again

27 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Founders High School pupil killer remanded in custody again The late Wayne Ndlovu

The Chronicle

 

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Online Reporter

A 17-YEAR-OLD pupil from Hamilton High School who allegedly fatally stabbed a learner from Founders High School appeared in court today on 27 February facing a murder charge.

He was further remanded in custody to 9 March.

In his initial appearance on 15 February, he had been remanded in custody to today.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, allegedly stabbed to death Wayne Ndlovu (16) on 13 February during an inter-school turf war involving learners from Founders and Hamilton high schools.

According to court papers, the accused stabbed Wayne with a three-star Okapi knife in the neck during the fight, which occurred at the corner of Evesham Road and Plumtree Road. Wayne, who aspired to be a doctor, died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was rushed for treatment.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting