Byo dancer Cocoa relishes Nama @21 performance

27 Feb, 2023 - 15:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

 

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FOR Bulawayo-born beauty and dancer Ellain Ncube aka Cocoa, this past weekend served as a breakthrough as she performed on one of the biggest stages of her dreams, the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) stage.

The artiste who is now based in Harare was part of an array of dancers who showcased their prowess on the dance floor at the Namas on Saturday evening.

On the day, Cocoa performed as a dancer, dancing for artistes that included Poptain, ExQ, Ammara Brown, Gemma Griffiths, Ishan, Herman, Juntal, Freeman and Leo Maggoz.

This was the second time in running that Cocoa worked with the Nama crew as she was a model on the red carpet at last year’s event.

Said Cocoa: “Saturday was a great day for me as I had my biggest performance as an artiste. I was more than excited to be able to showcase my God-given gift and hard work to the rest of the world.

“I trust and believe that it was the beginning of everything great that I’m destined for.” – @mthabisi_mthire

