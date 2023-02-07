Four die from diarrhoea

07 Feb, 2023
0 Comments
Four die from diarrhoea Ministry of Health and Child Care

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FOUR people succumbed to diarrhoea in Zimbabwe last week with reports that a total of 6 894 cases were recorded countrywide.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care Weekly Disease Surveillance Report shows that the deaths were recorded in Mangwe and Gwanda districts while two were from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.

“Of the reported cases 3 076 were from under the age of 5. The provinces with the highest number of cases are Mashonaland East Province (1 223) and Manicaland Province (1 138). The cumulative figures are 20 299 cases and 6 deaths since the beginning of 2023,” read the report. @thamamoe

