Kadewere on the bench as Mallorca shock Real Madrid

ZIMBABWEAN striker Tino Kadewere might have not played a second in Mallorca’s 1-0 win against Spanish giants Real Madrid on Sunday, but will cherish being included in the match day squad.

Kadewere, who has been involved in four out of the eight La Liga match day squads was an unused substitute as 10th placed Mallorca stunned Real Madrid to take their points tally to 28 from 20 games.

The Zimbabwean forward who is on-loan at the Spanish club from France’s Lyon is still working on asserting himself at Mallorca.

In England, Warriors left back, Jordan Zemura, the only Zimbabwean player presently plying his trade in the English Premier League after Marvelous Nakamba was shipped out of Aston Villa, was on the losing side as AFC Bournemouth lost 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Zemura, who was making his 15th Premiership appearance for Bournemouth, played the entire match. The defeat left Bournemouth stuck in relegation as they are second from the bottom of the EPL table with 17 points from 21 games.

Nakamba began his loan spell at Championship side Luton Town FC with a victory. The Zimbabwean midfielder who has been given a lifeline to revive his career in England and get game time after struggling to force his way into Aston Villa’s first team came in the 62nd minute for Allan Campbell.

Luton are in promotional playoffs slots, sitting on position four with 48 points from 29 outings. Other teams in promotional slots are third-placed Middleborough (48), fifth on the table Watford who have amassed 45 points and West Brom with 44 points.

Nakamba felt the love at Luton and expressed his gratitude after his debut.

“Delighted to have signed on loan for Luton Town for the remainder of the season. Many thanks to fans and everyone at the club for welcoming me,” said the Zimbabwean midfielder.

In France, Marshal Munetsi lasted the entire match as his 10th placed Stade De Reims drew 0-0 away at former national team captain Benjani Mwaruwari’s AJ Auxerre. The result lifted Reims a place up the table to position 10 in 22 games.

Ex-Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona played his 16th match for Al Tai in Saudi Arabia’s topflight league when they lost 1-0 at home to Al Ittihad. Musona has started all the matches for the 10th placed club who have amassed 18 points.

The pair of Divine Lunga and Knox Mutizwa combined to get Golden Arrows’ facesaver in the KwaZulu Natal 1-2 derby loss to Royal AM. Lunga provided an assist with Mutizwa netting in his third goal of the season.

The defeat to Royal AM left Golden Arrows hanging precariously above the drop zone as they are on position 13 with 22 points, just a point above second from the bottom Maritzburg United who occupy the relegation play-off slot.

Former Hwange and Zimbabwe Saints forward Evans Rusike played his second match since joining Swallows during the January transfer window when his team edged Richards Bay 1-0. The Dube Birds are on position 14 with 21 points.

Terrence Dzukamanja came in as a 64th minute replacement for Kermit Erasmus as fourth-placed Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while SuperSport United captain Onismor Bhasera played the entire match as his side beat Cape Town City 2-0. Former Dynamos goalkeeper George Chigova was an unused substitute for second-placed SuperSport United.

Goalkeeper Washington Arubi watched from the bench as his bottom side Marumo Gallants beat Sekhukhune United 2-0.