Four PSL matches on today

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FOUR Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches are lined up for this afternoon at various venues around the country to round up MatchDay Five fixtures.

Bulawayo football giants Highlanders will seek to utilise home advantage when they take on noisy PSL newboys Chegutu Pirates at Barbourfields Stadium.

Former champions Dynamos play host to in form Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium.

Jairos Tapera’s Manica Diamonds face Chicken Inn at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium.

Yesterday’s Results

Arenel Movers 2 Bikita Minerals 1, FC Platinum 1 CAPS United 0 (match abandoned), Greenfuel 2 Ngezi Platinum Stars 1, Yadah 1 Simba Bhora 2, ZPC Kariba 1 Herentals 2-@FungaiMuderere