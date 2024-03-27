From grief to groove: Noma’s musical tribute to her mother

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WHEN faced with tough times, it’s about making the best of the situation. Noma, a rising singer, found her artistic calling after a personal loss in 2014. Her powerful voice and eclectic style have won over fans, especially with her work on DJ Jabs and Team Nkalakatha’s album “Love language.”

Noma blends various music genres and languages, creating a sound that’s both unique and inclusive. She believes her music speaks to a wide audience, celebrating the richness of different cultures.

For artists like Noma, who are making their mark in the creative world, having multiple sources of income is essential for success.

“As an artist, relying solely on music wouldn’t sustain someone. It’s very important to have diverse income streams to sustain yourself and to support your craft. I’m also a certified shoe designer and manufacturer by profession and that’s how I earn a living to soften the economic blow,” she said.

Noma’s path as an artist was profoundly shaped by a significant loss. The unexpected passing of her cherished mother deeply affected her, yet she transformed her sorrow into a source of musical inspiration.

“Losing my mother contributed a lot to my music career. It inspired me to compose and sing meaningful songs that touch people’s souls, comforts and inspires them to overcome whatever situation they may be going through,” she shared.

In 2021, Noma released a song called “Ithemba liyephi” with her friends, and it became quite popular in the UK. Noma, from Njube suburb, has previously collaborated with MPrince Beats, Da_Kudu, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, and Offkey Productions.

She’s now preparing her first single and is eager to share her music with everyone. Noma describes her new song as relaxed yet catchy, focusing on love to bring happiness to her listeners.

Noma grew up looking up to her sisters, who taught her about music. She was also inspired by famous artists like Brenda Fassie, Soul Brothers, and Mafikizolo, which motivated her to work hard.

Noma, like many new artists, has had to overcome various obstacles.

“In this trade, I have faced financial struggles, lack of recognition, and even instances of my craft being stolen and this has tested my resolve. However, I refuse to let these obstacles deter me from my goals.

One of the highlights of Noma’s career was working with DJ Jabs and Team Nkalakatha on the “Love Language” album, where she features on the songs, “It’s real” and “Pillow talk.”

The experience was a transformative one for her. “This collaboration was not only musically enriching but also a journey of personal growth for me. They (DJ Jabs and Team Nkalakatha) offered guidance, support, and education, helping me blossom into the artiste that I have always dreamed of becoming,” said Noma.

As Women’s Month is drawing to a close, Noma reflects on the significance of the celebration.

“To me, Women’s Month means a lot. It means the spotlight is being shown on women as they are recognised, respected and valued as important cogs in the social and creative spheres,” she said.

