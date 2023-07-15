From protest to homecoming… Andy Flower’s triumphant return sparks hope for Zimbabwe cricket

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

BACK in 2003, Andy Flower left Zimbabwe for England after staging a protest with teammate Henry Olonga. Flower and Olonga, wearing black armbands during the 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, aimed to mourn a purported death of democracy in Zimbabwe. Their controversial statement garnered global attention, making headlines around the world.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recognised their protest as a political action but refrained from taking any action against the duo, allowing them to express their beliefs freely.

Consequently, Flower and Olonga were compelled to leave Zimbabwe, seeking a new home in England. Flower’s journey in cricket continued, transitioning to franchise-level play, eventually retiring his boots and embarking on a coaching career with the England national team and various franchise teams. It seemed that leaving Zimbabwe behind marked the end of Flower’s involvement with his beloved sport in his native land, as he remained silent about its state and had not set foot on Zimbabwean soil since that fateful departure.

Yet, as the adage goes, “There’s no place like home.” The allure of returning to one’s roots proved irresistible even to Flower. The magic of home lies in the fact that leaving feels good, but coming back feels even better. In recent years, President Mnangagwa has been championing the ideals of forgiveness, unity, peace and love, urging the nation to embrace a future unburdened by the past.

“If there is anything we can learn from the past, we will, but we say the past is gone. We must live for the future. We must prepare for the future. We want a better future than we lived in the past,” the President expressed, advocating for collective progress.

Inspired by this message, numerous Zimbabweans who had left the country returned home, filled with hope and contentment upon witnessing the positive changes. Andy Flower is the latest returnee. For the first time in two decades, he graced Zimbabwean soil as part of the commentary team for the recently concluded 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Reflecting on the tournament in an interview with the ICC, Flower described the experience of being in Zimbabwe as truly remarkable. Witnessing the unwavering love and passion that the people of Zimbabwe have for the sport and their national team filled his heart with joy and a sense of marvel.

“It’s been a wonderful feeling for me personally. I have been really proud watching the Zimbabwean team operate as well and amazed by the crowd reactions and the crowd atmosphere,” Flower shared enthusiastically.

The electrifying ambiance in the stadiums during international matches in Zimbabwe rivals some of the world’s best, such as those found in cricket-crazed nations like India and England. This incredible support has bestowed the team with unwavering courage and a fighting spirit, knowing that the twelfth man stands firmly behind them.

Beyond the sensational atmosphere created by Zimbabwean cricket fans, Flower believes that the future of the sport in the country is in capable hands, citing the likes of Stuart Matsikenyeri as part of the national set-up. With pride, he spoke of his former pupil, now the batting coach for Zimbabwe, highlighting their shared history.

“The feelings that you get when you play in front of a noisy crowd are feelings to be cherished, and they are special moments. Not everyone is privileged enough to be in the stadium, and certainly not privileged enough to be on the field,” Flower reflected on the power of such moments.

“There are guys here that I coached when they were tiny little boys. In fact, Stuart Matsikenyeri, for instance, he’s now the batting coach for Zimbabwe. I used to coach him when he was about two-and-a-half feet tall.”

Flower, hailed as one of the finest wicket-keeper batsmen the world has ever seen, stands as Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketer. His remarkable achievements have earned him a place in the ICC Hall of Fame, solidifying his legacy. In the Test format, Flower played 63 matches, amassing an astonishing 4 794 runs with a highest score of 232 not out and an average of 51,54. In one-day cricket, the 55-year-old scored 6 786 runs from 213 games, achieving a high score of 145 runs and maintaining an average of 35,34.

His name adorns the record books with 16 international centuries.

As Flower embraces his homecoming, his return to Zimbabwe has reignited a sense of optimism for the future of cricket in the country. With his unwavering support and admiration for the passion demonstrated by Zimbabwean fans, combined with a new era of forgiveness and unity, the future shines bright for Zimbabwean cricket. — @brandon_malvin