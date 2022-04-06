From selling clothes from car boots to running four stores

Peter Matika, Showbiz Reporter

HARARE-based fashion store Pipeline Fashions has set up a shop in Bulawayo, a city “revered” for a great taste in dressing.

Pipeline Fashions which thrives on satisfying the people of Zimbabwe with different clothing attires from across the globe, officially opened its doors in the City of Kings last Friday at Mbali Mall.

In an interview one of the company’s directors, Simbarashe Mambada said they are eyeing setting up branches across the country.

“We established in 2013. We seek to cater to all the people of Zimbabwe regardless of class. So far, our target market, or rather those that have contributed to the growth of this company are those in the corporate sector.

“We have four branches, three in Harare and this one being the fourth,” said Mbambada.

He said Pipeline Fashions mostly focuses on male apparel, but would soon incorporate female clothing.

“We do cater for women, but on a lesser scale. Women are impulsive buyers and don’t hesitate when it comes to spending… a trait we want to encourage men to adopt, especially considering that we offer affordable clothing. We want to make the fashion industry a success and turn it into a very lucrative business in Zimbabwe,” said Mambada.

He added that they would also host a number of fashion shows to promote the brand.

“Our obligation as Pipeline Fashions is to grow the industry. We have to support our own industry as its stakeholders, therefore it is up to every Zimbabwean to support it.”

The launch was graced by personalities that include Comic Pastor with the store set to exhibit at the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Mambanda’s partner Tawanda Ncube who was also at the event said they started off selling clothes from the back of their cars.

“After we discovered that there was an opportunity in the industry, we decided to walk the whole 9 yards,” said Ncube.

“As our business started growing, we decided to upgrade into a fashion house. In the future, we hope to also have local fashion designers contributing their designs. We want to offer great competitive prices and quality clothing,” said Ncube.

They noted that they sourced most of the apparel in their shop from Turkey and some local designers.

“Now that we have opened a shop in Bulawayo, we are in a strategic position to South Africa and Botswana so we can and will be able to offer a wide variety of tastes,” added Ncube.