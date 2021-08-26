Fundraising campaign boosts Bosso’s coffers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders’ members and supporters have managed to raise about US$8 000 since the club publicly launched its fundraising campaign last month.

According to figures released by club treasurer Donald Ndebele on Thursday, US$4 656, R25 451 and $76660 has to date been raised.

Bosso want to raise about US$14 000 per month for three months from July.

The fundraising campaign is meant to assist the club meet players’ salaries and other obligations.

Highlanders last paid their players in May and are now going into their fourth month without meeting their obligations.

Since June players had been holding sit-ins in an effort to press the Johnfat Sibanda led executive to pay them.

More details to follow…