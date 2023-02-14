Funeral and memorial details for Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane announced

Memorial and funeral details for the late entrepreneur, author and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been announced.

Tibz was fatally shot on Friday evening with his lifelong friend, rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

Tibz’s memorial service will be held on Thursday at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg.

He will be laid to rest at the weekend in a private funeral.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the family shared their gratitude for the support they have been receiving since the news broke.

“Close friends, family and selected media will gather for the special tribute which will be live-streamed. His funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend. The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days. Financial contributions are welcomed by the family at this time,” read the statement.

The Motsoane family issued a statement on Saturday confirming Tibz’s death, saying they were awaiting details from Durban police. They expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

“To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.

“We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord.” @Constance Gaanakgomo/Sowetan Live