EDITORIAL COMMENT: Getting merry in remembrance of birth of Jesus Christ

Zimbabweans today mark Christmas Day, a very important occasion for humanity in general and Christendom in particular.

The day we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ is arguably the most widely celebrated of all occasions on the globe.

Zimbabwe is a largely Christian nation, which means this is a day that is observed by a majority of its citizens.

Locals uphold this day, first and foremost, for its immense religious significance.

Around 85 percent of Zimbabweans recognise the existence of God the Creator, His Son Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.

Because of this they hold this day in very high regard. Basically all of them will begin the day today with a pilgrimage to their local churches.

Scriptures to be read are those in the New Testament that recount the birth of the Messiah, his service to the church and humanity in its entirety.

In addition to this, some Christian denominations will stage plays on the same subject.

After church, we expect the biggest party in the land to begin! For a few hours, we will forget the challenges that we have been facing since the beginning of the year and spoil ourselves with the best food, drink and new clothing we can have.

Christmas Day represents the birth of Jesus, yes, but also that of everything new and exciting in one’s life.

As such, some of us also take this day to have their weddings; couples seizing this profound moment to exchange their vows, to birth a new and exciting future for themselves and their families.

Others will host ordinary parties, just to enjoy themselves.

We recognise that we celebrate Christmas Day at a time when the economy is still facing some challenges.

Prices of a number of products and services have shot up, substantially beyond the reach of many.

Some products are in short supply, chief among them fuel.

However, we urge, as President Mnangagwa said in his Christmas message on Sunday, our people to mark this day with the understanding that our country will only prosper if we work harder, in unity.

He said although the people are indeed facing difficulties, they should be resilient and patient as measures are being put in place to address the challenges.

The road to recovery would be bumpy in some cases, he said.

“2018 was a historic year for our beloved nation, as we began the process of national renewal and recovery,” said the President.

“There is so much more to be done and there will be further bumps along the road. I am aware that many will have a difficult Christmas. I encourage all of us to be patient, resilient and to work harder in collective unity, as we create a better, democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe for all. From my family to yours, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year,” he said.

The President acknowledged the role played by volunteers.

“I would like to acknowledge all our brothers and sisters who volunteer their time and energies to help those in need and less fortunate than ourselves. This spirit of volunteerism is a true blessing and should be celebrated by us all. As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember to love our neighbour as ourselves and to do to others as we would have them do to us,” said the President.

“Christmas is a time for celebration. A time to take a break from daily pressures in order to be together with the family, and to appreciate those closest to us. It is a time to cherish the greatest gift from God Almighty: the birth of His Son, Jesus Christ. This Christmas, we reflect on the lessons from Christ’s birth and life, lessons around faith, love and forgiveness. I give thanks for the Christmas Miracle, Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. Christmas is also a time to recognise those who work daily for the benefit of others, whose contributions often go unnoticed.”

As the birth of Christ, like all other lesser births, signals a new beginning, a renewal; the start of a bold new future, we hope and pray that from today on, our country begins a fresh journey to socio-economic prosperity.

Patience is critical as we move ahead, so is unity, peace and love. It will not be plain-sailing though, as the President cautioned.

The road ahead will be bumpy but the end will be a happy one.