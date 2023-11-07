Gillian Nyathi Remains Positive

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC midfielder Gillian Nyathi says that he will remain positive and patient despite not playing in the weekend’s 1-1 draw game against Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium.

The 22-year-old did not feature for Bosso despite an excellent outing in last week’s 2-2 draw with Bulawayo Chiefs.

Nyathi said that he remains positive and patient.

“It is a very difficult stage of the season which we find ourselves in. As a player you want to always play but there are a lot of things that you should consider and understand at this stage. For me it is all about remaining positive and patient as I know that at some point, I will be playing regularly, there are a lot of things to consider,” said Nyathi.

Bosso will play Triangle FC at Gibbo on Thursday and they will hope to end a four-match winless run against a side struggling in the relegation zone and Nyathi will be hoping to make his fourth appearance of the season.

Match Day 31 Fixtures:

Today

Chicken Inn vs Greenfuel, Manica Diamonds vs Simba Bhora, Herentals vs Cranborne Bullets, FC Platinum vs Dynamos, Black Rhinos vs Yadah, ZPC Kariba vs Hwange, Ngezi Platinum vs Sheasham

Tomorrow

Triangle United vs Highlanders, Caps United vs Bulawayo Chiefs