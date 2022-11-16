Girls College, Hellenic dominate water pool tourney

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

GIRLS College and Hellenic reigned supreme at the recetlly held girls national water polo tournament winning the under – 14, under – 15 and 16 tournaments at Falcon College.

Girls College won the Under- 14 event while Hellenic took home the other two categories. The event came after the successful completion of the boys’ tournament last month.

The Bulawayo based Girls College began their journey with a 6-4 win over Hellenic and the victory was followed by another one against Chisipite which ended 12-10. They went on to win 9-2 against Falcon College to make it three out of three and win the title with a clean record.

In second place there was Hellenic followed by Chisipite while Falcon sat in position four.

On the Under-15 event, Hellenic came out on top winning all their matches as well. They started their title charge with an 8-3 win over Peterhouse on the opening day of the tournament. The win was followed by another one against Girls College in a match that ended 11-4.

The girls from the capital rounded up their fixtures with two wins against Falcon and Chisipite in matches that ended 10-5 and 5-4 respectively to finish in pole position with a clean record. They were followed by Chisipite and Girls College in position three. Peterhouse and Falcon finished in position four and five respectively.

The dominance from the capital based school continued into the final age group which was the Under-16 as they, once again, won all their matches. The title charge began with a 3-2 win over Peterhouse and they followed it with a 5-2 victory over Falcon. They went on to win 9-2 against Girls College and rounded up their fixtures with a 5-3 win against Chisipite.

Chisipite finished as runners ups followed by Peterhouse, Falcon and Girls College.

Meanwhile, the girls competed after the boys had their competition last month where Christian Brothers College (CBC) dominated in the different age groups. The Bulawayo based college reigned supreme in the Under- 14’s Pool A where they finished in position one with four points followed by Peterhouse and Falcon. Pool B was won by Hellenic who finished with four points as well above St John’s College and St George’s College.

CBC is seeded in position one in the under – 14s followed by Hellenic, Peterhouse, St John’s, Falcon and St George’s.

In the Under -15’s section, CBC finished in pole position once again with eight points and were followed by Peterhouse on six points whilst third placed St John’s had three points. Falcon and Hellenic made the bottom two with two points each but separated by goal difference.

CBC, once again is seeded in pole position in the under – 15 age group and is followed by St John’s, Peterhouse, Hellenic and Falcon.

The final age group, which is the Under – 16 saw CBC finish in first position in Pool A whilst St John’s topped Pool B. CBC was followed by Falcon and Peterhouse whilst in Pool B second and third places belonged to Hellenic and St George’s respectively.

The City of Kings College once again dominates the seeding in this age group, sitting in first position followed by Hellenic, Falcon, St John’s, Peterhouse and St George’s.

The tournament was the last for the year.

– @brandon_malvin