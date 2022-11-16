Mapeza, Musona win PSL accolades for second time in a row

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOR the second month running, the FC Platinum pair of Norman Mapeza and Walter Musona have won the coach and player of the month awards respectively.

The duo won the same accolades for the month of September and it is the same for October where in their four games, FC Platinum won three and drew once.

In October Mapeza’s charges beat Highlanders 3-2, followed that up with a 1-0 victory over Herentals.

They were held to a 2-2 draw by Caps United before edging Yadah 1-0. The

Musona, who has been enjoying an impressive run to the domestic Premiership since his return from South Africa scored a brace against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

He was on target in the following match against Herentals at Mandava Stadium. He scored once in the two all stalemate against Caps United. This is the second time Musona has won the award. He is in the front running to be crowned the Soccer Star of the Year.

[email protected]