Thoma ngane Murena, Bhadilah’s prayer for hustlers to make it

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

AMAVIANO (combination of Venda and Amapiano) musician, Bhadilah continues to shine in the fast-growing border town of Beitbridge as his song infused with gospel attributes titled Thoma ngane Murena is being released this week.

The song title which translates to Start with me lord is being released as a single. It was produced by a local producer, Geezo.

“Thoma ngane Murena is a Tshivenda praise song in which a Vha fosti meaning a Hustler (from Vuwani ri foste) is praying for grace to locate him. He prays until it locates him. I came up with the phrase as a way of encouraging the youths in the community who were quickly throwing in the towel due to the lack of job opportunities in the town.

“I want to give people extra hope and strength, especially those on the verge of giving up in their hustle,” said Bhadilah.

The artist has been recognised as the best entertainer in Beitbridge. He was honoured by organisers of the Beitbridge Business Expo for his performances. He has four musical awards in his career and is counted among the top House/Gqom/Kwaito artists in the country.

“I’ve released two albums and a couple of singles which are very dear to me. This song is a gospel house track, people should be able to connect to it as it entails a message of hope and blessings being poured to those who wait upon the name of the Lord. I’m really excited and grateful,” said Bhadilah.