Mlue Jay’s record label helping local artistes reach international market

ZIMBABWEAN rapper Mlue Jay, through his record label YeahWeLit Entertainment, is on a drive to help fellow artistes reach international markets through digital platforms, free of charge.

The Zim Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) nominee told Chronicle Showbiz that he realised some of the struggles that local artistes face and had to intervene.

“What made me start this (help artistes upload their songs on multiple digital platforms) was because I knew the situation of where I was coming from. Back home, not everyone has access to the internet. Some of the people are really talented, but can’t get their craft onto these digital platforms and I felt like I could really help by distributing it for them.

“Now, you can find their music on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok among others,’” said the South Africa-based rapper.

Some of the local artistes that have benefitted from YeahWeLit Entertainment’s initiative include Cingi, Adept Dazz, J Garnet, SlimPimp and Lee McHoney.

On his fifth ZHHA nomination where he will vie for the Best Diaspora gong, the Inside Out singer said he owes his success to consistency.

“Being nominated for the Zim Hip Hop means that my work is being recognised. I know I’ve been consistent in the last five years. This is my fifth Zim Hip Hop Awards nomination and I hope I take it home again this time around.

“2022 was really a great year. Although I only dropped one Hip Hop song, Inside out with Rockie DoUb, they saw it fit to nominate me,” he said.

