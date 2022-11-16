Time to groove, Mlambos Express band launches Phila ka-One

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

As the Rhumba albums continue to rain ahead of the festive season, Mlambos Express Band is the latest to drop an album, Phila ka-One which was launched in South Africa this past weekend.

Led by Fiselani “SaMangwe” Ngwenya, the Super Legends as the band is known, dropped their 21st album at a well-attended show at Hillbrow Theater.

The band which also boasts two DVDs is the first Rhumba band to ditch CDs and is strictly selling their music through USBs to fight piracy.

“The move to ditch the CDs was the correct one and fans have warmed up to the idea. Other artists are also following suit which is good. We’ll not return to the CDs as a way of fighting piracy.

“Our fans now know that any CD with our name in our new albums will be a pirated product and they do not buy,” he said.

SaMangwe said he was happy with the launch and sales of the latest album which saw a South African businesswoman who is a fan of the band, buying the album for R10 000 at the launch.

“We were supposed to have had two launches in South Africa, one for the VIPs and the general one, but the VIPs one did not happen because I lost my brother and this affected our plans. The lady who bought the album for R10 000 is Asnath Nene Meso from Polokwane.

“Through her company, Ramaloko Finance they have always supported the band. There are many other business people and fellow artists who bought the album above the set price which is very good,” he said.

The Plan B hit-maker said he always strives to deliver mature messages through his music and this was the case with the latest album.

He said the album is already available on online stores to afford Rhumba fans across the world, a platform to buy the album.

“I’m a huge fan of old Skool Kanindo Music and through the latest album, one will pick this which I believe the older generation will love. But there’s variety as we sought to cater for everyone.”

The album is set to be launched in Bulawayo with a big promotion at Blue Lagoon in Makokoba on December 22, before it is taken to other areas across the country as the band is working on staging festive season gigs.

The many years of experience in the industry are telling in the album which is a complete product all-round.

Fans will have almost 19 minutes dancing to the first track Dindile, while on the title track Phila ka-One fans will have close to 18 minutes of hard-hitting Rhumba. Other tracks on the albums include Women Empowerment, Swelokwakhe no 8, Diaspora, Heartbreak, and Hard Breaks.

