SoxThePoet to introduce digital poetry

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ASK any layman about what their idea of poetry is and they will tell you that it is just wordplay, but that is about to change as SoxThePoet is set to usher in poetry done in the digital realm.

On Friday, SoxThePoet will present pieces of poetry in an unconventional way where poetry will be fused with music, dance, and the screening of short films. This will happen at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce in Bulawayo.

The poet said the idea behind what he has dubbed “Shards” is to expose and showcase pieces of his life’s aspirations, fears and limitations in one go.

“Shards, simply referring to pieces, represents the fact that there’ll be a presentation of poetry pieces that make up our society, how the country we live in is like a puzzle, and how each and every person is the missing piece needed to make it better.

“Shards also represents the pieces that make up SoxThePoet, his aspirations, fears, limitations, values and beliefs. All that will become clear on the day,” he said.

At the event, the poet will collaborate with Hirev Rockstar, Zulu Masuku, Rudo Armor and Charleston Trust School Choir.

The poetry album launch will feature 10 songs and five recorded visuals based on the concept of active citizenship, social, economic and political issues people that face every day. Part of the list includes Shades of Black, Bipolar Personalities, Born Free, Ukuswela Inotho and I dare you.

SoxThePoet who is not one to fear a challenge implored poetry lovers to come in their numbers for “something new”.

“No idea is truly new, but the face of this one is new so with that logic, Shards is new. Poetry lovers should come ready to have their poetry experience changed because the show will be fun, confusing, entertaining, educating, and weird, but irresistible so they should not miss it.

“The overall goal is to share with my audience what Active Citizenship is and how they have a responsibility to ensure the country they live in is clean, safe, enabling, peaceful and most importantly, a place to be proud of,” he said.

After Shards, SoxThePoet already has a game plan in place and it includes a robust digital strategy as well as more shows.

“After this, it’s more shows, more digital visibility, new platforms that people in the poetry industry haven’t yet tapped into and God-willing, local and international tours, ” he added. – @eMKlass_49