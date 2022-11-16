Luminous ready for the big time with triple Zim Hip Hop Awards nominations

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST year he was a rookie and teething in the game, but fast forward to 12 months later, Luminous is arguably in the prime of his career after he bagged three Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) nominations on Monday.

His first brush with ZHHA was last year through Best Newcomer and People’s Choice nominations and came undone on both fronts, but the Ungang’soli hit-maker is ready to up his game and bag and an award this time around.

This time around, he is nominated for the People’s Choice, Best Hip Hop Hustle, and Best Live Act categories.

Luminous told Chronicle Showbiz that his secret to the triple nominations lies in his consistency in the hip-hop genre and using whatever resources he has garnered over the past years.

“For me, it’s been consistency and putting in the work which led to more doors opening up. I’ve kept on my lane and tried to see how best we could better my brand instead of comparing my standards with other people.

“The plan has always been to be better than before and now, I’m already thinking of what I can do better next year,” said Luminous.

This year, Luminous wrote a book and released an EP titled, “Love, Sex and Religion”. He represented Zimbabwe in South Africa where he performed at the Imbizo Music Festival.

Rappers, Voltz JT and Holy Ten are leading this year’s pack with a whopping seven nominations while Saintfloew is hot on their heels with six nominations. Newcomer Leo Magozz was nominated four times and only time will tell whether fire emojis will be in full force come December 8 at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.