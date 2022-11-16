Two Bulawayo women’s handball teams qualify for national league

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Polytechnic and Bulawayo Handball Club have booked their places in the National Champions League which is scheduled to begin on December 2 at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.

The two teams finished in position one and two, respectively, in the Southern Region Handball league which came to a conclusion this past weekend.

Bulawayo Polytechnic topped the eight-team group after winning all their matches whilst second placed Bulawayo Handball Club only had one defeat under their name which came against the eventual champions.

The other teams participating in the regional league were Ingagula Handball Club, Ajax Handball Club, Filabusi Handball Club, LSU Trojens, NUST Panthers and Mpopoma Handball Club.

On the men’s side, the two teams who are set to participate at the national event are yet to be known as there was a match that failed to commence due to rains and the way forward is yet to be communicated by the Playing Rules Commission chairperson.

“On the men’s side, there was a match that could not be played due to rains. So, we await the PRC for the way forward in determining the winner of the regional league,” said Bulawayo Handball chairperson, Taurai Ngwenya.

The men’s section has the same teams as the women’s side.

– @brandon_malvin