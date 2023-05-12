Goals will come: Brito

Ricky Zililo

TRUST the process, goals will come.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League pacesetters’ Highlanders Football Club coach Baltemar Brito is rallying behind his boys, hopeful that they will improve their conversion rate.

Highlanders top the table tied on 15 points with Caps United who have an inferior goal difference. Bosso, with the best defence in the league which has conceded once in seven matches, have scored six goals, averaging less than a goal per match.

Having been beaten to the championship for two consecutive seasons in 2012 and 2013 by Dynamos on points, Highlanders’ poor conversion rate might come back to haunt them at the end of the season, that is if they manage to hold on to the top of the table till then.

In 2012, Bosso finished second tied on 69 points with Dynamos who had a superior goal difference. The following season Highlanders were bridesmaid to DeMbare having been tied on 54 points.

It is against such a background that Highlanders’ faithfuls who saw the title go the Dynamos way a decade ago are wary of lack of goals.

However, Brito is confident that his players will improve and goals will start coming.

“The boys are trying their best and this means that the goals will come in future. It’s a question of following the plan. Everyone is talking about goals being few, but last season you were criticising us based on statistics that we had one of the worst defences in the country. We told you we will improve and with the same players we’ve conceded once.

“With the same players, we will get the goals. It’s only a matter of time. The boys are fighting hard for goals,” said Brito.

Highlanders’ last season leading scorer with 10 goals Lynoth Chikuhwa is going through a goal drought, last finding the back of the net on September 11 when Bosso beat Triangle United 2-0.

The 29-year-old striker seems to be struggling with his game. He missed two glorious opportunities on MatchDay 3, including a penalty as Highlanders drew 0-0 with Chicken Inn.

Chikuhwa’s striking partner Stanley Ngala has one goal scored in the 2-1 win against FC Platinum.

In yesterday’s Press conference, Brito had strikers Washington Navaya and Calvin Chigonero flanking him, leading to speculation that maybe one of the two might start in Sunday’s home match against Simba Bhora.

The Highlanders gaffer couldn’t be drawn on his plans for the match against Simba Bhora in relation to trying another combination.

Chigonero has two goals, both scored coming from the bench in Highlanders’ 2-0 away win at Yadah. Navaya also rose from the bench to head in the winner as Bosso edged Hwange 1-0.

Meanwhile, the duo of Chigonero and Navaya are ambitious, clearly hungry for goals as they are targeting double-digit figures.

“As a striker my job is to score goals and I’m wishing to score 10 goals this season,” said Chigonero.

Navaya, who scored five goals last season said: “My target is to be the top goal scorer and help the team get good results. I’ll be happy if I can get 15 goals.” − @ZililoR.