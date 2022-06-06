GOAT: Nadal wins 14th Roland Garros title

RAFAEL Nadal won a 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title yesterday with a straight-sets rout of Casper Ruud to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros and he vowed to “keep fighting”.

In a disappointing final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 with victory coming 17 years to the day since he claimed his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.

Nadal won the last 11 games of the final and is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with Sunday’s victory coming against all the odds.

“I don’t know what I would do in terms of injuries if it wasn’t for the team, my family and everyone around me,” said Nadal.

“I would’ve already retired much before if it wasn’t for you.

“I never believed, that I’d be here at 36, being competitive again. Being here means a lot to me on the most important court in my career. It helps me to keep going.

“For me, it’s incredible to play here. It’s an incredible feeling. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going.”

His two-hour 18-minute win on Sunday took his record at the tournament to 112 wins against just three losses and also put him halfway to a rare calendar men’s Grand Slam last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969. — SuperSport