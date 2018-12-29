Good draw for us, says Mapeza

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN champions FC Platinum were last night drawn against defending champions Esperance and former winners Orlando Pirates in the Total Caf Champions League pool games which get underway next month.

Pure Platinum Play are in Group B together with Horoya of Guinea as well as the two giants.

Reacting to the draw last night FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said it will be a good experience for his team adding that they just have to work extra hard and see what happens in the process.

The games get underway on January 11.

“It’s a good draw for us. We have been paired against our neighbours Pirates who themselves are former champions having won the cup in 1995. Esperance are the holders of this cup, so yes, it will be a good experience for us. We just have to work hard and see how far we can go,” said Mapeza.

Pure Platinum Play knocked out AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in the first round of the competition, having accounted for Cnaps of Madagascar in the preliminary stages who they beat 2-1.

The top two finishers from each group will advance to the quarter-finals with the final over two legs at the end of May and beginning of June.

Total Caf Champions League Group stage draw:

Group A: Lobi Stars, ASEC Mimosas, Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad

Group B: FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates, Horoya, Esperance

Group C: Al Ismaily, CS Constantine, Club Africain, TP Mazembe

Group D: JS Souara, Simba, AS Vita, Al Ahly