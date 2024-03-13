Gospel musician Ivy Kombo and husband’s lawyers fail to appear in court for fraud case

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

GOSPEL musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Admire Kasi’s lawyers failed to appear on their behalf in court in a case where they stand accused of fraudulently obtaining law conversion certificates.

Any person who acquires a Law Degree from outside the country is mandated to write conversion examinations through the Council of Legal Education (CLE) to register as a Legal Practitioner in the country.

Kombo and Kasi are alleged to have fraudulently acquired certificates of completion from the CLE without following due process while CLE secretary Huggins Hardwork Duri facilitated the transaction.

Kombo and her husband who are the holders of Law Degrees acquired in the UK reportedly connived with Duri to get certificates of completion without writing the conversion examinations.

The duo paid Duri US$1 100 each for the service. The certificates were printed and signed by the relevant signatories who were acting upon Duri’s misrepresentation that the two had completed the examinations.

In a statement, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe said Kombo and Kasi’s defence counsel did not show up for court on Wednesday morning despite having proposed the 13th of March as a suitable date for the continuation of trial.

“They said they could not appear on behalf of their clients today at Harare Magistrates’ court as they had other cases in the High Court of Harare and Masvingo respectively. The State expressed disappointment at the postponement occasioned by the lawyers who double-booked themselves and proposed that the matter be given the shortest possible postponement. The matter has been set down on a continuous roll for the 18th and 19th of March respectively. The remaining State witnesses have been warned to appear on the 18th and 19th,” read the statement.