Gospel musician, Sikhosana prepares to release Bekezela visuals

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Traditional gospel musician Abednigo Sikhosana is back with a video of his hit song Bekezela that he released in March.

The song, which encourages people to be patient as they go through challenges and trust God to change their situations, is a hit on local radio stations.

Following the success of the song, a video was produced and is due to be released on Saturday. It was shot around Bulawayo and is an improvement from his first in terms of quality and storyline.

“I’m releasing my second video on the 31st of July and it will be available on my YouTube channel. I recorded the video because of the song’s popularity among radio listeners.

“The song and video encourage people to be patient during these tough times as God transforms bad situations,” Sikhosana said.

He said his music career is growing steadily as he is now known with this forthcoming video meant to further boost his career.

The video features Khulumani FM DJ Tracy Ndlovu while the song features talented organist and singer Velaphi “VG” Gumbo whose touch on the song boosted Sikhosana’s fortunes.

“I’m glad that my music career is growing and that I’m well-known as this will help me fulfil my dream of spreading God’s word through music. My vision is to grow my music and gospel music in general so that many are drawn to God.”

The traditional gospel musician’s first album Umkhuleko was released last year with the artiste now hard at work on his next project.

Traditional gospel music was popularised by musicians like the late Brian Sibalo, the late Rivonia Khumalo and South Africa-based Ernest Masongela who also did several videos. This genre tends to be a bit laid back with more emphasis on the message than instruments. — @themkhust.