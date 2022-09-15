Gospel musician, Sikhosana tries out house music

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Gospel musician Abednigo Sikhosana has tried out the house beat after being featured in a single by King Adiza.

The single titled Ubab’uzovula was released last month and is set to be accompanied by a video that will be dropped on Friday.

Sikhosana said it is good to work with young up-and-coming artistes.

“It was awesome working with King Adiza. He requested that we collaborate and I didn’t hesitate. He loves my music and when his fans asked him to do a gospel track, he roped me in,” said Sikhosana.

King Adiza (real name Admire Moyo) who hails from Lushumbe village in Matobo District, but is now based in Nketa 9 suburb in Bulawayo, started his music career in 2018 focusing on Ndebele Dancehall. He said his music focus is on educating and entertaining both the young and the old.

He said he started pursuing Disco Houz after being introduced to it by his producer Blue Master.

“I’ve released seven dancehall tracks and nine Houz tracks. My latest song is Ubab’Uzovula where I featured Abednigo Sikhosana. It’s my biggest collaboration thus far. I requested him for collaboration as I love his music, more his compositions which are deep.

“I was glad when he accepted. He’s a humble person who’s easy to work with. We’ve since done a video for the track which will be out on Friday,” said King Adiza.

The 20-year-old musician says his plan is to grow his brand. – @themkhust