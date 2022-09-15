Botswana, Namibia in audacious bid to co-host 2027 Afcon finals

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s neighbours Namibia and Botswana have announced an audacious bid to co-host the 36th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations Finals in 2027 while another Cosafa member Zambia will be going it alone in bids that also have Burkina Faso, Morocco, Tanzania and holders Senegal.

Namibian President Hage Geingob revealed the position while delivering a speech at the inaugural session of the Botswana-Namibia bi-national commission in Gaborone, Botswana last week.

“My brother (Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi) is eager that we must co-host the African Cup finals, he is very eager, he is young and he is very aggressive.

I was a little bit reluctant because I know the West Africans; Senegal is bidding, Morocco is bidding and those people don’t play when it comes to campaigning, even passing things around but our countries are democratic and transparent and we won’t have things like that which is why I am very doubtful about our case but where there is a will, there is a way.

“Of course, Botswana is doing better than us in terms of economic development, that is a fact, so we will agree to 60-40 where you (Botswana) will pay more in total costs involved, so thank you very much for that,” said President Geingob.

Of the bidding nations Burkina Faso and Morocco have previously hosted the tournament, The Stallions were hosts of the 22nd edition in 1998 where they came fourth while the Atlas Lions were home in 1988, having won it in 1976 in Ethiopia.

Namibia have made three appearances at the finals, making it in 1998, 2008 and 2019 but in all instances, they bowed out at the Group Stages. The Zebras have only been to the finals in 2012 and like Namibia, made it only up to the Group Stage.