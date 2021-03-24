Breaking News
24 Mar, 2021
Gospel sensation, Skhue tops SA radio station charts Skhue

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO gospel sensation, Sikhululiwe “Skhu” Sibanda is on track with her goal of increasing her fan base if topping South Africa’s radio charts is anything to go by.

Last Sunday, Skhue took the number one spot on Johannesburg-based Amaqhawanentaba FM’s Gospel Top 30 chart show through her song, Lihle Gospel after clinching 973 votes from the station’s listeners.

Since the start of the year, the artiste has been on a streak of promoting her brand by mainly using electronic media to reach a larger fan base.

Commenting on the feat, Skhue said: “I started competing for the charts a fortnight ago after following my vision of putting my music out there. And on the first week, I was on number eight which amazed me.“Coming out tops makes me feel so happy. I actually screamed during my interview when the station’s DJ told me my song was on number one in South Africa and that I was being listened to by over 1 000 listeners,” said Skhue.

She said she is grateful to her followers for the support and will up her game in order to reach even a larger audience as her target is now to penetrate the continental market. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

