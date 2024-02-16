Government arrests 155 land barons and illegal settlers in Matabeleland North

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ABOUT 155 land barons and illegal settlers have been arrested in Matabeleland North province as the Government scales up operations against the illegal sale and occupation of State land across the country.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo told a media briefing In Bulawayo that politicians, traditional leaders, and Government employees did not have any mandate to allocate any land to anyone.

He said hotspots for illegal land sale are in four districts Umguza, Bubi, Lupane, and Hwange where more than 155 land barons and illegal settlers have been arrested.

“The Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa condemns the parcelling, sale, and occupation of state land without lawful authority. All individuals or entities that wish to be allocated or to purchase land in Matabeleland North Province are advised to follow the laid down processes of acquiring land. For the avoidance of doubt, state land in the country can only be allocated with permission of the PresidentMatabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo or delegated authorities that include the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development and local authorities in the various districts of the province,” said Cde Moyo.

“Individuals or entities who are in occupation of agricultural land that includes communal land, state land, peri-urban land, local authority land, and old resettlement land, without legal authorisation are hereby advised to vacate the said land with immediate effect.”

He said the current operation in progress started on January 10 nationwide targeting land barons and illegal settlers to restore order in all agricultural land.

Cde Moyo said anyone with any complaints or knowledge regarding individuals selling land to approach the relevant authorities and make a report with immediate effect.

“In Matabeleland North, in the period between 10 January and 09 February 2024, a total of 75 land barons and 80 illegal settlers have been arrested bringing a total number of arrests to 155 arrests so far. Amongst these we have political leadership, traditional leadership as well as Government employees that are participating in the parcelling out of land illegally,” said Cde Moyo.