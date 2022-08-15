Government in mass measles vaccination campaign

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has embarked on mass vaccination against measles targeting children aged six months to 15 years following a countrywide outbreak of the highly contagious disease. A total of 80 unvaccinated children have died since April while more than 1 000 suspected cases have been recorded.

From the suspected cases, 125 cases were confirmed in the laboratory with most of them being reported among religious sects that do not vaccinate their children against the disease. Measles spreads through sneezing, coughing and by touching or contact with secretions of an affected individual. Some of the symptoms of the disease include cough, fever and skin rash.

The fever develops between 10 and 12 days after exposure and can last for a week. Unvaccinated individuals who are under the age of 15 years risk dying from the disease.

Government says it has activated countrywide rapid response teams (RRT) to respond to the outbreak of the disease. In a statement, Health and Child Care Permanent Secretary Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza said measles is mostly affecting children who are six months old to 15 years who are not vaccinated against the disease.

He attributed the latest spread of the disease to church gatherings.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to inform the public that the ongoing outbreak of measles, which was first reported on the 10th of April 2022 in Mutasa District of Manicaland Province has since spread nationwide following church gatherings,” said Dr Chimedza.

“These gatherings, which were attended by people from different provinces of the country with unknown vaccination status led to the spread of measles to previously unaffected areas.”

He said as of last Thursday, a total of 1 036 suspected cases, 125 laboratory confirmed cases and 80 deaths had been reported.

Dr Chimedza said most deaths were recorded in Manicaland where 45 people have died from 356 cases.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would like to point out that most cases reported are among children aged six months to 15 years from religious sects who are not vaccinated against measles due to religious beliefs,” he said.

Dr Chimedza said Government and its partners have mobilised adequate resources to contain the spread of the disease and that Government is going to be rolling out a mass vaccination programme.

“The ministry is increasing routine vaccination to reach above 85 percent coverage for both first and second doses in children. Additionally, we are instituting a mass vaccination campaign targeting the six months to 15 years age groups regardless of their vaccination status,” he said.

“There’s health education on measles prevention in the affected areas and encouragement of parents and guardians to bring their children for vaccination and timely management of measles for free to avoid complications and deaths,” he said.

Dr Chimedza said Government will conduct laboratory tests for suspected cases, which includes throat swabs, nasopharyngeal aspirate, oral fluid, conjunctival swabs or urine tests.

Dr Chimedza said antibody detention, PRC or genotypes will also be carried out to establish if children are infected with the disease. He said in most instances, victims of this disease will not need any treatment as it is self-limiting.

“However, severe complications from the measles can be reduced through supportive care that ensures good nutrition, adequate fluid intake and treatment of dehydration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended oral rehydration solution.

“This solution replaces fluids and other essential elements that are lost through diarrhoea or vomiting, antibiotics are also prescribed to treat eye and ear infections and pneumonia,” he said.

Dr Chimedza said the minors diagnosed with measles should be given two doses of vitamin A supplements at their nearest health centres. He said this treatment restores low vitamin A, which may occur as a result of the infection by the disease and prevent eye damage and blindness. — @nqotshili