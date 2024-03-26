Government launches grain mop-up initiative

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Government has set the purchasing price for excess grains for the 2022/2023 season at US$390 per metric tonne and has launched a grain mop-up initiative to prevent wastage and reduce post-harvest losses.

In a statement last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the initiative is intended to incentivise farmers to sell their surplus stocks to designated grain collection points across the country, thus contributing to national food security and agricultural sustainability.

He urged farmers to take advantage of the initiative and sell their excess grains at the designated purchase price, and reiterated the Government’s commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring fair compensation for their produce.

“The Government of Zimbabwe reiterates its announcement on the implementation of a special initiative to mop-up excess grain stocks in the country. As part of this initiative, the Government set the purchase price of grains at $390 per metric tonne for the 2022/2023 season,” said Dr Muswere.

“The decision to establish a purchase price of $390 per metric tonne for grains is aimed at incentivising farmers to sell their surplus stocks to designated grain collection points across the country.

“By providing a competitive price, the Government seeks to facilitate the orderly sale of excess grains, thereby preventing wastage, reducing post-harvest losses, and promoting market equilibrium.”

Dr Muswere urged all farmers who have excess grain stocks to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in the Government’s grain mop-up programme.

“Selling grain to authorised collection points at the designated purchase price not only benefits individual farmers, but also contributes to national food security and agricultural sustainability,” said Dr Muswere.

“The purchase price of US$390 per metric tonne reflects the Government’s dedication to providing competitive market rates and fostering a conducive environment for agricultural development and prosperity. The Government will work closely with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the smooth implementation of the grain mop-up programme and ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency in the grain procurement process.”

He further noted that the Government has set up parameters to expeditiously pay farmers for both maize and wheat.