Government reviews performance-based contracts

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT will on 16 March review performance contracts for Cabinet Ministers among other senior civil servants and chief executive officers for parastatals and local authorities.

The Second Republic introduced the Performance Based Contracts in 2021 as part of efforts to ensure that citizens get the best from public office bearers.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of President and Cabinet said the Performance Based Contracts are in sync with President Mnangagwa’s expectations in terms of service delivery.

Senior executives in Government, parastatals, and councils are expected to sign new performance-based contracts.

The signing process will be broadcast on ZBC and various online platforms.

“To foster a high-performance culture across the entire public sector, the Government of Zimbabwe will on the 16th of March 2023, sign Performance Contracts under the Integrated-Results Based Management System; with all Cabinet Ministers, all Permanent Secretaries, all chief executive officers of local authorities and all chief executive officers of state-owned enterprises,” read the statement.

“The Government wants to improve our quality of life as citizens of this country. Since 2021 performance contracts have been signed by Government agencies to commit to a standard of excellence that will take us closer to the promises made by His Excellency Dr E.D Mnangagwa when he came into power.”

Performance-based contracts, read the statement, are a yardstick towards implementing Government projects and are a vehicle towards attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“Guided by the nation’s blueprint, National Development Strategy 1, the progress of each leader has been tracked and these results will be announced, with clear indications of those who exceed their targets and those who did not,” read the statement.

