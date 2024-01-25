Government should completely ban exports of raw minerals

Zimbabwe which is endowed with several minerals is enjoying big investments in platinum, iron, gold and lithium among other minerals and the thrust now is to ensure the nation benefits from value addition and beneficiation of its mineral resources.

Big international mining companies that are investing millions of dollars in new mining projects in Zimbabwe have commended Government for creating an enabling environment. Many companies are therefore planning to spend big this year on exploration as well as opening new mines.

One of the big mining companies that is planning to spend a lot of money on exploration this year is Kavango Resources, a London Stock exchange listed company. The company’s chief executive officer Mr Ben Turney has said Zimbabwe’s mining sector has ‘untested potential for bulk mining hence his company was planning to spend more on exploration works this year.

The other big companies that have already invested millions of dollars in the mining sector include Tsingshan Holdings whose subsidiary, Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) has invested US$1 billion in its integrated Iron and Steel plant near Mvuma in the Midlands province and Contago Holdings’s Muchesu Coking Coal Project in Binga, Matabeleland North province. Many lithium mining projects are also taking shape across the country and very soon the country will be among the leading producers of lithium in the world.

The lithium mines include Sabi Star Lithium Mine, Bikita Minerals, Arcadia Lithium Mine, Zulu Lithium Mine and Kamativi Lithium Mine. Zimbabwe has more than 60 minerals but only 10 are being exploited which means the country has great potential to expand its mining sector.

The growth in the mining sector is being enhanced by the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement policy which is opening new avenues for co-operation and strategic synergies that has seen the country enjoying development and economic growth despite the illegal economic sanctions.

President Mnangagwa said recently that since the since the coming in of the Second Republic, the country has witnessed tremendous transformative development despite the illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West.

He said in light of the sanctions, Zimbabwe will continue to find home grown economic solutions much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors. The country has implemented a number of life-changing projects across the country hence the need to maintain this growth momentum this year.

Indications are very positive that the country will realise its vision of an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030. Big companies continue to show confidence in the Zimbabwean economy and as such are investing millions of dollars in new projects in the different sectors of the economy such as what is being witnessed in the mining sector, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure development among others.

Government is working hard to create an enabling environment for business to operate hence the country is attracting big international mining companies that are investing millions of dollars in new mining projects.

We want to implore Government to continue pushing hard for beneficiation of minerals so that the country stops completely the export of raw minerals.